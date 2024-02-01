Here's who McDavid is up against in the NHL's fastest skater event

Edmonton Oilers captain C0nnor McDavid will have some stiff competition at this week’s NHL All-Star Skills Competition in Toronto.

The reigning NHL MVP is perhaps best known for his incredible speed, but he’ll have to back that up when he takes part in the competition’s fastest skater event alongside the league’s other speediest stars.

Here is a look at the complete lineup for the event.

It is bound to be a hostile crowd when McDavid takes his turn. The crowd will almost assuredly be partial to Toronto Maple Leafs forward William Nylander when the event comes around. There are also a few Western Conference foes in McDavid’s way, including Vancouver Canucks Captain Quinn Hughes and Colorado Avalanche star defenceman Cale Makar.

New York Islander forward Mathew Barzal is no slouch either, as he previously beat McDavid in this very same competition back in 2020.

Despite that, McDavid should be the odds-on favourite to win the race this year. He has won the competition three times in his career and has been looking as fast as ever with the Oilers this season. However, it would be foolish to count out his competition too soon, as McDavid has shown there is a way to beat him in this event before.

McDavid was beaten by St. Louis Blue forward Jordan Kyrou as recently as last year’s fastest-skater competition.

With a $1 million prize on the line, you can expect players to be giving it their all.

This isn’t the only event that McDavid will be participating in during the skills competition. The former 153-point man will also compete in the NHL passing challenge, sick handling, and accuracy shooting events.

His teammate Leon Draisaitl will also be in the passing, stick handling, and accuracy shooting challenges, as well as showing off his patented move in a new event focused on one-timers.

McDavid makes his return to Fastest Skater while Draisaitl will showcase his elite passing & release as our two #Oilers all-stars have received their event assignments for Friday night's revamped #NHLAllStar Skills Competition! 📰 https://t.co/7OaAmPryQA — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 1, 2024

The 2024 NHL All-Star weekend kicks off tonight with a fantasy draft from the four team captains, of which McDavid is one. The Skills Competition takes place on Friday at 5 pm MT, with the actual games slated to start on Saturday at 1 pm MT.