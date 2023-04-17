7 destinations to fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip this May long
We love the May long weekend and the way it signals the official start of summer in Alberta.
Nothing feels better than having a couple of days off to take in all the fresh greenery, warm air, and those long nights we enjoy so much here in the summer.
Travel restrictions have been lifted for over a year now, and boy, does it feel good to fly without having to take all those extra precautions. May long weekend is just around the corner, and there are many incredible places you can fly to from Edmonton this long weekend without completely breaking the bank.
From Toronto to San Francisco, check out these May long weekend destinations you can fly to for under $500 roundtrip.
Montreal
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $402
Airline: Flair
Toronto
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $243
Airline: Air Canada
Vancouver
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $285
Airline: Air Canada
Victoria
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $285
Airline: Flair
Seattle
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $415
Airline: Westjet
San Francisco
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $341
Airline: Flair
Phoenix
Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $492
Airline: Flair, Frontier