NewsTravel DealsCuratedTravel

7 destinations to fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip this May long

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Apr 17 2023, 6:41 pm
7 destinations to fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip this May long
ProDesign studio/Shutterstock │ Brent Coulter/Shutterstock

We love the May long weekend and the way it signals the official start of summer in Alberta.

Nothing feels better than having a couple of days off to take in all the fresh greenery, warm air, and those long nights we enjoy so much here in the summer.

Travel restrictions have been lifted for over a year now, and boy, does it feel good to fly without having to take all those extra precautions. May long weekend is just around the corner, and there are many incredible places you can fly to from Edmonton this long weekend without completely breaking the bank.

From Toronto to San Francisco, check out these May long weekend destinations you can fly to for under $500 roundtrip.

Montreal

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $402
Airline: Flair

Toronto

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by City of Toronto (@cityofto)

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $243
Airline: Air Canada

Vancouver

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VANCOUVER 🇨🇦 (@vancouver)

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $285
Airline: Air Canada

Victoria

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $285
Airline: Flair

Seattle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Seattle (@visitseattle)

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $415
Airline: Westjet

San Francisco

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $341
Airline: Flair

Phoenix

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: May 19 to 22
Cost: $492
Airline: Flair, Frontier

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Travel Deals
+ Curated
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.