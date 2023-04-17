7 destinations to fly to from YEG for under $500 roundtrip this May long

We love the May long weekend and the way it signals the official start of summer in Alberta.

Nothing feels better than having a couple of days off to take in all the fresh greenery, warm air, and those long nights we enjoy so much here in the summer.

Travel restrictions have been lifted for over a year now, and boy, does it feel good to fly without having to take all those extra precautions. May long weekend is just around the corner, and there are many incredible places you can fly to from Edmonton this long weekend without completely breaking the bank.

From Toronto to San Francisco, check out these May long weekend destinations you can fly to for under $500 roundtrip.

Montreal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tourisme Montréal (@montreal)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $402

Airline: Flair

Toronto

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Toronto (@cityofto)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $243

Airline: Air Canada

Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VANCOUVER 🇨🇦 (@vancouver)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $285

Airline: Air Canada

Victoria

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Greater Victoria (@tourismvictoriabc)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $285

Airline: Flair

Seattle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Seattle (@visitseattle)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $415

Airline: Westjet

San Francisco

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The best things to do in San Francisco (@onlyinsf)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $341

Airline: Flair

Phoenix

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Visit Phoenix (@visitphoenix)

Dates: May 19 to 22

Cost: $492

Airline: Flair, Frontier