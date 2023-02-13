A MASSIVE career fair is coming to Edmonton next week

Having trouble finding a job? Next week might be your chance.

The Edmonton Career and Training Expo will be here on February 22, set to take place at the Edmonton Convention Centre. This event, which hosts over 40 exhibitors offering employment, training, and education opportunities, regularly attracts thousands of people.

“Meet face-to-face with hiring companies, government, employment services, colleges and universities,” Jobs Canada Fair said on its website.

The fairs are hosted three times a year and are open to the general public, including students, professional adults, Canadian citizens, permanent residents, landed immigrants, and newcomers.

You might also like: Man walks into gas station for washer fluid, walks out with winning lottery ticket

Oilers selling custom Ben Stelter jersey with proceeds going to his fund

Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all 54 stores across Canada

Some of this year’s exhibitors include Blackstone Industrial Services, Kuby Renewable Energy Ltd., Canada Post, and Northern Nursing Solutions.

The best part is that it’s free to attend. Good luck!

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2023; 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton