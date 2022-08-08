Man wanted by police after spray painting "Kill Asians" around Edmonton

EPS West Division is investigating four instances of anti-Asian graffiti depicting the words, “KILL ASIANS” that occurred on June 9, 2022, and July 19, 2022, along 104th Avenue and Stony Plain Road in the area between 144th Street and 163rd Street.

“Surveillance footage captured on July 19 shows a male of average height, with a thin build, short hair, and facial hair writing on a wall in an alley,” EPS said in a news release on Monday.