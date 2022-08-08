Man wanted by police after spray painting "Kill Asians" around Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is looking to identify a man caught on camera spray painting anti-Asian graffiti.
EPS West Division is investigating four instances of anti-Asian graffiti depicting the words, “KILL ASIANS” that occurred on June 9, 2022, and July 19, 2022, along 104th Avenue and Stony Plain Road in the area between 144th Street and 163rd Street.
“Surveillance footage captured on July 19 shows a male of average height, with a thin build, short hair, and facial hair writing on a wall in an alley,” EPS said in a news release on Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.