Lynx Air is offering up to 50% off Edmonton flights

Lynx Air’s first flight from the Edmonton International Airport took to the skies today, and it’s celebrating with a wicked 50% off sale.

The departure marks the commencement of five return services per week from Edmonton International Airport to Toronto Pearson International Airport and St John’s International Airport.

On July 30, 2022, the Edmonton-Toronto service will increase to seven flights per week and Lynx will add Halifax Stanfield International Airport to its Edmonton network with two services a week. At that point, Lynx will be flying 14 flights per week in and out of Edmonton, which equates to 2,646 seats per week, the EIA said in a news release.

To celebrate Lynx’s inaugural flight from Edmonton, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale, offering up to 50% off all base fares to and from Edmonton to Toronto, Halifax, and St. John’s.

The sale will start on July 14, 2022, and end at 11:59 pm MST on July 16, 2022.

Travel must be between July 15 and October 31, and the promo code can be used more than once.