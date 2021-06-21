Edmonton becomes first Canadian city to use Uber for booking Lime scooter rides

Edmonton riders can now use Uber to book a Lime scooter directly, making it even easier to get around the city without a car.

Beginning Monday, e-scooter riders using the Uber app can tap the “2-Wheels” button to see nearby Lime scooters on the home screen.

Edmonton is the first city to integrate Lime scooters in Uber. In the coming months, the company says that Uber will also include Ottawa and other cities that have Lime service for seamless scooter rentals within the app.

This partnership allows Uber to offer another affordable and environmentally friendly transport option in the city of Edmonton.

“Alongside UberX, Uber Green, and transit journey planning, the addition of Lime scooters is one other way that Uber is providing sustainable transit options for Canadians within the app,” reads the release.

Lime’s scooter fleet will be available to Uber riders at $0.35 per minute, plus a $1.15 fee to unlock the ride.

Ready to try booking a Lime scooter through Uber in Edmonton? Here’s how it works:

Open Uber and tap “2-Wheels” to find an e-scooter near you

Select the scooter of your choice and follow the itinerary (you’ll need to agree to the Lime terms before you start riding)

Unlock the scooter by scanning the QR code on its handlebar

Your ride begins (be sure to drive on the road and not on the sidewalk!)

To end the trip, open Uber, make sure you’re parked in an authorized zone, and then tap “End trip.”

Before use, scooter riders are advised to wear a helmet and receive tips and tricks on maneuvering safely on the road.

Uber hopes that this will make it easier than ever for Edmontonians to choose a new option for getting around the city.

“We believe micro-mobility can play an important role in complementing and extending public transport networks in Edmonton,” says Matthew Price, General Manager of Uber Canada, in the release.

“Working with Lime to offer scooters in the Uber app is one of several ways we’re working to make transportation more sustainable in Canada. Together with public transit journey planning and Uber Green, we are excited about the journey we are on together to make cities greener and cleaner.”