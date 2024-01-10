NewsTravel News

7 last-minute all-inclusive vacation deals to escape the cold in Edmonton

Jan 10 2024, 5:07 pm
Juancat/Shutterstock │ Tatevosian Yana/Shutterstock

We could all use a little getaway sometimes, especially when temperatures plummet in Edmonton. Luckily, some last-minute vacation deals from YEG will make us forget about enduring -30°C temps.

As we recover from the holiday expenses, the lower the cost of a vacation, the better. We have rounded up seven spots Edmontonians can escape to as the winter months settle in and we kick off the first month of 2024.

So, grab your passport, and get ready to sip cocktails on the beach with our roundup of last-minute all-inclusive vacations flying out of YEG this month.

La Romana, Dominican Republic

vacation deals

MJGEH/Shutterstock

Resort: HM Alma de Bayahibe
When: January 18 (seven days)
Cost: $1,315 per person

Riu Jalisco, Mexico

vacation deals

NickSpinder/Shutterstock

Resort: Riviera Nayarit
When: January 17 (seven days)
Cost: $1,315 per person

Varadero, Cuba

dotmiller1986/Shutterstock

Resort: Memories Varadero Beach Resort
When: January 16 (seven days)
Cost: $1,095 per person

Montego Bay, Jamaica

vacation deals

Lucky-photographer/Shutterstock

Resort: Holiday Inn Resort Montego Bay
When: January 15 (seven days)
Cost: $1,405 per person

Los Cabos, Mexico

Juancat/Shutterstock

Resort: Riu Santa Fe
When: January 13 (seven days)
Cost: $1,235 per person

Varadero, Cuba

vacation deals

Kamira/Shutterstock

Resort: Grand Memories Varadero
When: January 16 (seven days)
Cost: $1,225 per person

Riviera Maya, Mexico

vacation deals

Simon Dannhauer/Shutterstock

Resort: Bluebay Grand Esmeralda
When: January 11 (seven days)
Cost: $1,215 per person

How to book these flight deals

  1. Go to Sunwing.ca and select “Last minute vacation deals” under the “Vacation Deals” tab.
  2. Select Edmonton (YEG) in the list of cities.
  3. Choose a package that works best for you with the lowest fares.

Safe travels!

