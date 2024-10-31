The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will return to Edmonton next summer, with two legendary stand-up comedians coming along for the party.
For the fifth summer, Kinsmen Park will host one of Canada’s largest comedy events from Friday, July 18, to Sunday, July 20, 2025.
John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan have been announced as headliners of what’s sure to be a stacked lineup. General tickets go on sale to the public on November 1. Comedians for the other two dates will be announced soon.
Mulaney, who rose to prominence as a writer for Saturday Night Live, is well known for his comedy specials, which include New in Town, Kid Gorgeous, and Baby J. He has also voiced roles in hit movies and TV shows, such as the Netflix original series Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.
Gaffigan’s career spans film, television, books, and stand-up comedy. A seven-time Grammy Award nominee, he is lauded for his comedy specials, which include Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, and Quality Time.
When: July 18 to 20, 2025
Where: Kinsmen Park, Edmonton
Tickets: Various prices for general admission. VIP tickets and hotel packages are also available. Purchase online