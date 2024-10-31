John Mulaney and Jim Gaffigan have been announced as headliners of what’s sure to be a stacked lineup. General tickets go on sale to the public on November 1. Comedians for the other two dates will be announced soon.

Mulaney, who rose to prominence as a writer for Saturday Night Live, is well known for his comedy specials, which include New in Town, Kid Gorgeous, and Baby J. He has also voiced roles in hit movies and TV shows, such as the Netflix original series Big Mouth, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorscf)

Gaffigan’s career spans film, television, books, and stand-up comedy. A seven-time Grammy Award nominee, he is lauded for his comedy specials, which include Mr. Universe, Obsessed, Cinco, and Quality Time.