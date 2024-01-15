You can meet potential employers at a job fair in Edmonton this week

Thinking about switching career paths? A job fair in Edmonton later this week may be your big break.

The Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo is happening on January 18, set to take place at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

“Network with governments, national companies, independent businesses, and organizations providing employment services, career resources, entrepreneurship, training, and continuing education programs,” Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo writes on its website.

“Build employment relationships, and explore Alberta’s labour market in a wide variety of sectors, vacancies, and career services open to everyone.”

Exhibitors that have been at previous Jobs Canada Fairs include:

Air Canada

Kids Without Limits

Blacklaw Manufacturing and BP Machine LTD

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Hazelview Properties

Epcor

VIA Rail

MCG Careers

Canadian Tire

Government of Canada

Attendees will be able to ask questions and discuss role-specific questions with employers.

“No matter your field or background, whether you’re a recent graduate, a skilled professional, or seeking a fresh start, Jobs Canada Fair has become the leading destination for thousands of attendees and Exhibitors since 2010.”

Jobs Canada Fair hosts multiple events in Edmonton throughout the year, including a second job fair set to take place on March 12.

Edmonton Career Fair and Training Expo

When: Thursday, January 18 from 1 to 4 pm

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue NW