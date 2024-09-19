One dead after vehicle rollover on popular Jasper road

RCMP says one person is dead following a vehicle rollover on a popular road in Jasper National Park early Thursday morning.

Mounties say at 2:30 am, Jasper RCMP responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover on Pyramid Lake Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and discovered a heavily damaged sedan that had been occupied by four occupants. One passenger, a 26-year-old male, was determined to have suffered serious injuries and was immediately transported to the hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead.

With the assistance of Parks Canada, Pyramid Lake Road remained closed as members of the RCMP Collision Analyst Team and Critical Crash Investigation Team responded to the area.

The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested for the impaired operation of a motor vehicle, causing death, dangerous operation causing death, and failing to comply with a breath demand.