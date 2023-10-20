The opening of a low-cost grocer in Sherwood Park is less than a week away, with a huge H&W Produce store opening its doors.

The Edmonton-based produce chain first teased its Sherwood Park location back in March, which sent many people into a frenzy.

The Sherwood Park location will be called The Market at H&W Produce, and the new grocery store will take shape in the former Planet Organic location at Unit 160 201 Festival Way.

The grocer posted to its social media yesterday giving an update on the location, saying it will have its grand opening on October 26 from 9 am to 8 pm.

The store’s part-owner David Harrison previously told Daily Hive they are aiming for a mid-to-end July opening date; however, that was later pushed to this fall.

The store is approximately 10,800 square feet and will create about 20 jobs in the neighbourhood.

There are currently six of these stores in Alberta and we can’t wait to check out this location.

You might also like: The early winter forecast for Alberta is out and we are going to get spoiled

Eden wins award for North America's Best Fine Dining Hotel Restaurant

A new Costco is popping up in Alberta in Lloydminster

The Marketplace H&W Produce Sherwood Park

Address: Unit 160 201 Festival Way, Sherwood Park

Instagram