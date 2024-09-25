How to stream tonight's Oilers-Jets game for FREE

The Edmonton Oilers are back in action tonight with their fourth preseason game, but it will not be televised in Alberta.

As is usual with preseason action, most games are relegated to online streaming platforms, often hosted by the team itself. That will happen tonight as the Oilers travel to Manitoba to take on the Winnipeg Jets.

Edmonton will be streaming the game on Oilers Plus tonight. While watching on that service would usually require fans to pay an $8.99 subscription fee, fans can get two months free by using the promo code “PRESEASON24!”

Cam Moon of 630 CHED will handle the PXP on the Oilers Plus stream while Bob Stauffer is in his usual spot doing colour.

IT'S GAME DAY! The #Oilers head out on the road to Winnipeg for their fourth game of the pre-season. ⏰ 6pm MT

📺 https://t.co/O9Reajgs7Z

📻 @630CHED#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/lJyLtOr3Kh — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) September 25, 2024

This will be the only way for fans in the Edmonton region to watch the game. TSN will be airing the game, but the broadcast will enforce regional blackouts, meaning only those in Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Northwest Ontario will be able to watch the game on TV.

The Oilers will not be icing a veteran lineup for tonight’s game, with only a handful of NHL regulars expected to take the ice. That being said, Stuart Skinner will be getting his first start of the preseason and will play about half the game, with Collin Delia coming on in relief.

Other veterans expected to suit up include Viktor Arvidsson, Connor Brown, Mattias Janmark, and Brett Kulak. Ty Emberson and Matthew Savoie are also expected to play.

Noah Philp, Lane Pederson, James Hamblin, and Derek Ryan will also be playing. Those four are in direct competition for a spot as the fourth-line centre to start the season. Ryan, however, is expected to play on the wing.

Appears the #Oilers lineup in WPG tonight will include the following NHL players:

-Stuart Skinner

-Viktor Arvidsson

-Connor Brown

-Mattias Janmark

-Brett Kulak

-Ty Emberson Also think Mike Hoffman will be playing as well. — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) September 25, 2024

Winnipeg, on the other hand, will be dressing a much more experienced roster. Star players Kyle Connor, Mark Schiefele, and Josh Morrisey are listed as being in for the Jets tonight.

This will be a good test for some of Edmonton’s younger players. A special focus should be kept on Emberson to see how he holds up against NHL competition.

Gametime is set for 6 pm MT.