How much UFC Edmonton tickets are going for right now

The UFC is coming to Edmonton this weekend, and there are still plenty of tickets available to see the action.

With the Edmonton Oilers still on the road, Rogers Place will be transformed into a fighting ring on Saturday as UFC Fight Night invades the Alberta capital. The headlining main card event will feature Mexico’s Brandon Moreno and Iraq’s Amir Albazi going head-to-head in the flyweight bout.

This is the first UFC event to be held in Edmonton since 2019 and just the third time ever. If you want to get in on the fun, the cheapest resale tickets are currently going for $143.99 for upper-bowl seats on Ticketmaster.

If you want to get closer to the action, the cheapest lower-bowl tickets are $230, and the cheapest floor tickets are being resold for $376.

This will be a historic night for the UFC as it will be the first event to utilize a new set of rules that will come into effect on Friday. Among those rule changes is the elimination of a rule that prohibited “12-6” elbow strikes and a change in the definition of what constitutes a downed fighter.

Moreno and Albazi have been busy hyping up their Rogers Place bout this week, most recently appearing in Oilers jerseys during a recent promotion.

A total of 14 fights are scheduled to take place during the Edmonton event, meaning that 28 fighters will have to adjust to these new rules.