A new home development in Northeast Edmonton is already drawing attention for its amenities and meticulously crafted show homes — and now it’s your turn to find out what all the hype is about.

Welcome to the beautiful and tranquil community of Marquis West where Homes by Avi, a respected homebuilder in the region since 1978, is crafting exquisite homes.

These gorgeous, spacious, and modern homes are selling now, and they’re ideal for young families or those looking to move-up into a larger home. You’ll find the perfect dream-home solution, no matter your lifestyle or personal taste.

Between the natural landscapes of Marquis West, the craftsmanship of the homes themselves, and quick access to nearby amenities, there are plenty of reasons to seriously consider Marquis West as your next move.

Laned and Front Drive home options

Homes by Avi offers a plethora of home options and configurations, including Laned and Front Drive single-family homes.

With a New Build home, you get to personalize it to fit your lifestyle and truly make it your dream home. From selecting your lot, floorplan, model options, exterior colours, and upgrades — you’re in control every step of the way.

And fun fact: Homes by Avi is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a home builder. To celebrate, Homes by Avi is offering a promotion where they will match your upgrade budget dollar-for-dollar, up to $45,000 on New Build homes.

Quick Possession homes

Another good option are Quick Possession homes, perfect for those looking to move in quickly and leave the design choices up to the professionals.

Quick Possessions like the Finn Laned Home come with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, a spacious open concept main floor, and nine-foot main floor ceilings. It has an electric fireplace, a lavishly sized primary bedroom with ensuite, an upper-floor laundry room, side entrance to the basement, and a rear deck.

Another option is The Halladay, a Front Drive Quick Possession home, which boasts nearly 2,000 square feet of living space across two levels, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It features airy 18-foot ceilings in the great room, a main floor den, an upper floor bonus room, a spa-like five-piece ensuite, and much more to enjoy for years to come.

For a limited time, Homes by Avi is offering their All-In Collection on all Quick Possession homes, which includes: a full landscaping package, a blinds package, a full appliance package, plus their amazing move-in concierge service.

Natural settings

Nestled amidst parks, forests, and fields, the Marquis West neighbourhood is embraced by a wealth of natural beauty, making it a paradise for both nature enthusiasts and playful children alike. Don’t forget the proximity to the North Saskatchewan River, offering fishing, kayaking, and canoeing adventures.

You’ll also have direct access to Horsehills Creek, an environmental reserve teeming with biodiversity. And to bring nature right to your doorstep, some of the available Marquis West lots come with ponds or back access to the walking trails.

Connectivity and convenience

Living in Marquis West means many amenities, public services, and entertainment opportunities are right at your fingertip.

With nearby shopping at Costco, the Manning Town Centre, or other prominent retailers, just one outing will have you quickly checking off your errands and grocery shopping lists. Health and recreation amenities like fitness centres, country clubs, and medical or dentistry resources are readily available.

The neighbourhood is also strategically surrounded by several schools, public libraries, and the Clareview LRT Station.

Show home opening

To celebrate the launch of their two new show homes, the Sasha and Jefferson, Homes by Avi is hosting a special event. They’re also offering a limited-time incentive, where the first two buyers to purchase a New Build home will receive $5,000 in free interior selections.

So join Homes by Avi this long weekend at 17207 — 2 Street NW to experience the charm and comfort of their show homes with a guided tour, all while enjoying snacks, exciting giveaways, and a draw for $500 in gift cards to local restaurants and shops.

Homes by Avi presents Marquis West Show Home Opening

When: Saturday, September 2 to Monday, September 4

Where: 17207 – 2 Street NE — Edmonton, AB, T5Y 6G4

Time: 12 pm to 5 pm