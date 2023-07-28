"I have more confidence": Holloway eager to crack Oilers' roster out of training camp

After a somewhat disappointing 2022-23 campaign in which he had just nine points in 51 games before being assigned to the AHL, Dylan Holloway is eager to prove he belongs in the Edmonton Oilers’ lineup next season.

The Oilers expect Holloway to take a big jump this upcoming season, and he seems confident he can do just that. The 14th overall selection from the 2020 draft caught up with media at the Oilers Hockey School on Thursday afternoon and expressed excitement at the opportunity that lies ahead.

“There’s a lot to learn from last year for sure,” Holloway said. “I think the biggest thing for me is to make sure that you’re trying to play your best every single night. You can’t take a night off. Especially as a young guy, you’ve got to go in and try to take a spot and try to keep that spot, that’s the hardest part. For me, this year going in, I have more confidence and am able to learn from last season a lot.”

As far as what he has done in order to help improve his game, the 21-year-old stated that he thinks some changes to his eating habits have made him better.

“You’re always trying to do new things to try and get better, to get that edge,” said H0lloway. “I think the biggest thing for me this year is I’ve been able to work with a nutritionist, so I’ve been really dialling in my nutrition and what I eat. I think that’s probably the biggest [change] that I’ve done so far this summer.”

Holloway will have plenty of motivation entering this season. Not only is he wanting to prove that he is an everyday NHLer, but he is also heading into the final year of his entry-level contract. If he is able to put up some solid numbers this season, he could be in line for a significant raise from his current $925,000 salary.