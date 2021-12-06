6 places to get awesome holiday treats in Edmonton

There’s nothing more festive than holiday-themed treats, and here in Edmonton, we have some great ones.

Whether you prefer something warm, cold, decorated or plain, local shops have something for you.

You might also like: 10 sweet facts about maple syrup that you probably didn't know

People are trolling the Timbiebs resellers online and it's amazing

A restaurant known for its massive burgers has opened in Edmonton

Here are six holiday treats that you can get in Edmonton this season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BonTonBakery (@bontonbakery)

Bon Ton Bakery brings a slice of Germany all the way to Edmonton, and that’s a slice of traditional Stollen cake, to be exact. Made with sweet marzipan, rum, dried fruit, almonds, and finished with sugar, this is one treat you deserve to taste.

Address: 8720 149 Street, Edmonton

Phone: 780-489-7717

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doughnut Party (@doughnutparty)

If you’ve never had a treat from Doughnut Party, then one, you’ve been missing out, and two, this is totally your chance. The holiday menu at this shop is stellar, including easily devour-able flavours like Boozy Eggnog French Toast, Holiday Cookie Crumble, and Spicy Gingerbread Rose.

Address: 11980 – 104 Avenue, Edmonton

Address: 9610 76 Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuss Cupcakes (@fusscupcakes)

One can’t go wrong with ordering any one of the Everyday Favourites lineup of cupcakes at FUSS. They are rich in flavour, fluffy in texture, and perfect for any occasion, including the holidays.

Address: 17298 Stony Plain Road, Edmonton

Phone: 780-444-8845

Address: 2339 Rabbit Hill Road NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-435-5333

Address: 9637 167 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 587-459-8006

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Gi’s (@sweet_gis)

There’s nothing sweeter than sugar cookies from Sweet Gi’s, unless of course, you are decorating them with family. The cookie-decorating kit offers a great opportunity to spend time with your loved ones and enjoy a special treat together.

Address: 8045 – 24 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-983-0256

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe (@yelod_icecream)

For those of you who prefer a cold treat during the winter, this is for you. Choose between Peppermint with chocolate ganache, Cointreau with cranberry curd and pistachios, Honey Luya with ginger, blackberry ripple and orange zest, or Bourbon Pecan.

Address: 10150A 82 Avenue, Edmonton

Phone: 780-994-9356

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Carraia – Edmonton (@lacarraia_edmonton)

If there’s one holiday drink that you can’t go wrong with, it’s hot chocolate, especially if it’s from La Carraia. This Italian shop is serving the Aztec version of the delectable drink if you’d like to spice things up — literally. Be sure to keep an eye out on their social media for seasonal gelato flavours coming soon.

Address: 10067 109 Street NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-244-0648

Instagram