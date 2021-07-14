Environment Canada extends heat warning for Edmonton

Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for Edmonton ahead of “very high temperature conditions” over the coming days.

Environment Canada had previously called for the high temperatures to last until Thursday; however, the government agency now expects daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 to 33°C combined with overnight lows of 14 to 17°C to last through next week.

Parts of east-central Alberta will experience daytime temperatures in the mid to high 30s during this period.

Temperatures are forecast to be slightly cooler on Saturday for most parts of the province before rising to near or above 30°C again on Sunday.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.