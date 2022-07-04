Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles is coming to Alberta!

This spot is known for its Lan Zhou traditional hand-pulled noodles. It’s trendy in Toronto with three locations, and Edmonton will soon be getting its own.

Opening sometime this summer, this new outpost will be arriving at West Edmonton Mall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍜Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles (@mogouyannoodles)

Lanzhou, a city in the Northwest corner of China, is known for hand-pulling noodles, and this growing restaurant aims to bring the most authentic cuisine to YEG, as it has in Toronto.

There are more than 10 different kinds of noodles bowls at Mogouyan.

Some of these dishes are served in a savoury broth, like the classic beef noodle bowl; some are stir-fried, like the signature noodles; some are even served dried and flavoured, while others might be served cold.

In addition to the famous noodle bowls, plenty of appetizers and more than 10 grilled skewers to try. This menu has everything from New Orleans-style chicken wings to squid tentacles.

There are a bunch of original beverages to sip on as well, like the refreshing fruit teas.

Stay tuned for the opening date announcement for this exciting new noodle spot coming to WEM.

Mogouyan Hand-Pulled Noodles

Address: West Edmonton Mall – 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Instagram