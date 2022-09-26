Edmonton’s getting a two-day EDM festival for the holidays

Now in its 10th year, Edmonton’s premiere winter EDM festival, Get Together, is happening on December 27 and 28 at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

Spearheaded by Blueprint events, the company at the forefront of entertainment, hospitality, and culture in Western Canada, has been responsible for other festivals, such as FVDED in the Park and Badlands Music Festival — so you know it’s going to be good.

Previous iterations of Get Together have showcased big named local and internationally celebrated acts, including DVBBS, Flume, Disclosure, Armin Van Buuren, Illenium, Diplo, and Kaskade.

This year’s Get Together lineup features Canadian dubstep, drum, and base producer Excision, UK trio Above & Beyond, Subtronics, Blossom, 4B, and more.

For more information on the full lineup, head to Get Together Music Festival’s website for more information.

When: Tuesday, December 27 and Wednesday, December 28

Time: 8 pm

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre, 7515 118 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Starting at $149.50 — Available via Ticketmaster