Fill up now: Gas prices are about to spike in Edmonton

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you’ll want to do it now because gas prices are about to spike in Edmonton.

GasWizard is predicting a six-cent increase at the pumps tomorrow, bringing the cost of regular gasoline to $1.44 per litre in YEG.

Our neighbours to the south in Calgary will also see an increase; however, gas prices are only expected to climb by two cents in that city. It’s unclear why we are receiving the short end of the stick on this one.

Although it could always be worse, we could be in Cornwall, Ontario, where the price of regular gas is expected to rise by nine cents to a staggering $1.68 per litre.

You might also like: These Canadian cities have the most affordable home prices

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

ABBA-themed drag lunch is coming to Edmonton this month for one day only (PHOTOS)

So, save a few bucks at the pump and fill your tank now! Otherwise, that gas bill could be looking quite different tomorrow.