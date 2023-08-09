News

Fill up now: Gas prices are about to spike in Edmonton

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 9 2023, 4:06 pm
Fill up now: Gas prices are about to spike in Edmonton
Elevated Eye/Shutterstock

If you’ve been putting off filling up your gas tank, you’ll want to do it now because gas prices are about to spike in Edmonton.

GasWizard is predicting a six-cent increase at the pumps tomorrow, bringing the cost of regular gasoline to $1.44 per litre in YEG.

Our neighbours to the south in Calgary will also see an increase; however, gas prices are only expected to climb by two cents in that city. It’s unclear why we are receiving the short end of the stick on this one.

Although it could always be worse, we could be in Cornwall, Ontario, where the price of regular gas is expected to rise by nine cents to a staggering $1.68 per litre.

GasWizard

So, save a few bucks at the pump and fill your tank now! Otherwise, that gas bill could be looking quite different tomorrow.

