Fuwa Fuwa, a Japanese pancake restaurant that has taken Toronto by storm, has opened a new spot in Edmonton.

This is the second YEG location, with the first having opened just last month at 8103 – 104th Street NW. It’s incredibly exciting to now have two of these savoury and sweet spots for decadent pancakes.

This second outpost is conveniently located in the Windermere community. The grand opening will take place on Saturday, July 16, from 11 am to 2 pm.

These soft and airy pancakes are bouncy and light with toppings that include fresh fruit, decadent chocolate, house-made cream cheeses, and more.

The name means “fluffy fluffy” in Japanese and the pancakes here are some of the fluffiest you’ll ever try.

The chain’s pancakes are made by whipping egg whites to soft peaks, which is how they get their soufflé-like airy quality. Also like a soufflé, they are cooked slowly at a low temperature.

It’s a delicate process that combines soufflé and traditional pancake cooking techniques, creating a one-of-a-kind item that Edmonton will go crazy over.

The Fuwa Fuwa Signature is served with strawberries, blueberries, and banana slices, but there are also creations like tiramisu, crème brûlée, and matcha and red bean pancakes.

Pancakes are the way to go here, but they also offer extravagant waffle dishes, macarons, rolls, crepes, cookies, and even burnt-top cheesecake.

To celebrate the opening, there will be specials going on all weekend. Customers can try snack-sized signature or tiramisu pancakes for just $6, as well as be the first to try the all-new soufflé cheesecake.

This is very exciting news for pancake lovers of Edmonton. Just a year ago there were only locations in Ontario, and now there’ll be three in Alberta, with the third in Calgary.

Be sure to check out this trendy new breakfast spot that has already become a favourite place for many people.

Fuwa Fuwa Edmonton

Address: 1217 Windermere Way SW, Edmonton

