Funnel clouds could be sighted in Edmonton today: Environment Canada

Funnel clouds may be spotted in Edmonton and the surrounding area this Canada Day, with Environment Canada issuing multiple severe thunderstorm watches.

The watches were issued at 10:19 Friday morning and include the City of Edmonton, St. Albert, and Sherwood Park.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing large hail, strong wind gusts, heavy rain and funnel clouds today”, Environment Canada stated.

The federal weather agency says these types of funnel clouds are generated by rotation under rapidly growing thunderstorms and are normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a chance that this rotation could intensify and become a short-lived tornado.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs, or toss debris short distances.

Environment Canada suggests you treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter.

“These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning,” EC added.