That's brisk: Environment Canada issues frost advisory for Edmonton

Cover those plants or bring them inside, Edmonton. A frost advisory has been issued for the city and surrounding areas.

Environment Canada says clearing skies will cause temperatures to drop to near or below zero tonight, and frost may damage some crops in frost-prone areas.

Edmonton is not alone in the advisory, with much of Alberta being blanketed with a risk of frost overnight.

Frost advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops, the weather agency says.