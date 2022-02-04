Environment Canada issues freezing rain warning for Edmonton

Better take it slow on the roads. A freezing rain warning is in place for Edmonton on Friday, February 4.

Environment Canada says freezing rain will continue over the Edmonton region before ending this evening.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery,” the warning stated. “Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

There are currently four other regions in the province with a freezing rain warning in effect, but rest assured that the freezing rain shouldn’t last long.

According to Environment Canada’s forecast for Edmonton, it will hover around zero tonight, before reaching 3ºC on Saturday and a lovely 9ºC on Sunday.

For the rest of next week, daily highs stay well above zero into Thursday.