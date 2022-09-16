A man has been arrested and charged after RCMP received a report of a child being sexually assaulted in a school parking lot in a community northeast of Edmonton.

On Wednesday, just before 5:30 pm, Mounties responded to a 911 call of a “frantic female” requesting police assistance at a school parking lot on Southpointe Boulevard in Fort Saskatchewan, according to RCMP.

Police say through their investigation it was discovered that a 12-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unknown male in what was believed to be the suspect’s vehicle. The male suspect fled, but not before the licence plate was noticed from his vehicle.

Niel Jordan Lopez, 32, a resident of Sherwood Park, is charged with one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

Lopez was released by a Justice of the Peace to appear in Fort Saskatchewan Provincial Court on October 12, 2022.

Fort Saskatchewan RCMP General Investigative Section (GIS) has taken over the investigation, which remains ongoing.