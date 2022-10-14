See how your lifestyle fits in this California-inspired home collection

California is known for its cool, comfortable, and effortlessly elegant lifestyle. Inspired by the Golden State, the Cali is a new collection of homes by Brookfield Residential that embraces laid-back living.

The new single-family homes feature the coveted front attached garage on a wide shallow lot which means larger windows and three floors of living space. Located exclusively in The Orchards, those who long for sandy beaches and beautiful weather will fit right into the vibrant vistas and accessible amenities found in this southeast Edmonton community.

After all, isn’t a laid-back, effortlessly elegant lifestyle less about the state you’re in and more about a state of mind?

While anyone will fit perfectly into one of the Cali homes, there are a few Edmonton lifestyles that the team at Brookfield Residential had in mind when first conceiving this collection.

The Host with the Most

Are cocktail parties and cool jazz your vibe? Even the trendiest guests from the most exclusive downtown communities will be impressed by your spacious main level. Homes in The Cali collection were built to create the ultimate entertaining space.

The chef-inspired kitchens feature sleek finishes like to-the-ceiling backsplash, a chimney hood fan, stacked wall oven and microwave, trendy waterfall quartz countertops, and plenty of pantry space — perfect for those big dinner parties you love throwing.

The front-of-house balcony transitions seamlessly from the kitchen or great room, promoting indoor-outdoor living suited for entertainers. These homes exude an inviting atmosphere from top to bottom that’ll have guests waiting for your next party invite.

The Frequent Flyer

For frequent flyers with a busy schedule, the Cali’s uncomplicated style will give you more space than a high-rise condo without all the fees.

Each home comes with a low-maintenance backyard at no additional cost. This way, you’ll have more time to sit by the fireplace with a travel guide and plan the details of your next trip and rest assured that your home will remain in top shape while you’re gone.

These homes offer Cali-exclusive colour palettes in a coastal, contemporary, or mid-century modern theme, reminding the most worldly of travellers of their adventures — whether you’re looking for something inspired by a sandy resort or the impressionist pieces in Musée d’Orsay.

Every traveller needs serious storage for their luggage and other adventuring gear. Under the stairs, you’ll find a generous storage space that can also house all the souvenirs you’ve collected from your travels — win, win.

The Working Professional

Every working professional needs a space to work from home, and with options for a home office space or den, the Cali is perfect.

The homes bring a trendy, urban lifestyle to the suburbs that any working professional will love. With modern exterior styles and architectural features, the homes are as chic as your city office, both inside and out.

And once you return home from a hectic day of meetings and deadlines, you can wind down with a glass of wine while relaxing in the standalone tub in your spa-inspired ensuite.

These California-inspired homes are all easily personalized to suit whatever lifestyle you lead, with exterior styles ranging from Farmhouse, Prairie, Rustic Contemporary, and Craftsman. Fencing and landscaping are also included at no extra cost.

The Cali comes with two unique floor plans inspired by two of California’s most iconic cities — the Newport and the Laguna. This will let you choose a space that suits the lifestyle you lead.

While both floor plans offer the same spacious, open-concept living that leans into a relaxed lifestyle, they’re both tuned to different needs. The Laguna features a more luxurious, spa-like ensuite best suited to the Working Professional. The Newport comes with some extra space in the kitchen for the Host with the Most.

Visit the Cali’s website for more details on how you can get yourself a piece of California living.