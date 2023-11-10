Fans shouldn't write off the Edmonton Oilers just yet

After last night’s loss to the San Jose Sharks, Edmonton Oilers fans are completely lost trying to fathom what has happened this season.

Coming into the year, this was a team that many, including Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, picked to win the Stanley Cup. It seemed a good bet given the talent of their roster, particularly up front, where they have several offensive weapons — Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Zach Hyman, and Evander Kane.

Through 12 games, however, the Oilers have looked far closer to a draft lottery team than a Stanley Cup contender, as they sit dead last in league standings with a 2-9-1 record. Their goaltending has been abysmal, as has their play on the defensive side of the puck.

To make matters worse, their forward group has struggled to produce the offence their fan base has grown accustomed to. Put that all together and you have a team that appears to be in big trouble. That said, it may be too soon to write them off just yet.

This is a team that has won a combined 99 games over the past two seasons. They didn’t simply forget how to play hockey overnight, and even their biggest detractors have always been cognizant of how much talent their roster possesses.

Despite that talent, they have always seemed to be streaky. The highs are highs and the lows, while not being this bad, have been quite low. They are obviously in the midst of a major funk right now, but as they have shown in the past, they are capable of coming out the other side.

Those who seem to believe that the level they are playing at right now is who they are haven’t been paying much attention the past four seasons. Yes, things are ugly right now, and the time to get the train back on the tracks is becoming less and less. That said, counting out a team led by McDavid and Draisaitl just 12 games into the season is foolish.

Times are certainly frustrating now, but hockey fans could be singing a much different tune about this team in a short matter of time.