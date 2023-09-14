Whether it’s trading cards, toys, or comics, collecting is more than just a hobby.

For many people, collectibles evoke nostalgia, and for others, collecting is an investment. Let’s face it, there’s certainly a lot of money to be made — remember when rapper Post Malone purchased an ultra-rare Magic: The Gathering One Ring trading card from a Canadian collector for $2 million?

Regardless of whether you’re a lifelong pro or someone entering the thrilling world of collectibles for the first time, this year’s Edmonton Expo is a must.

At the Edmonton Expo, which takes place from September 15 to September 17, you’ll not only get to mingle with the collector community, but you’ll also get to immerse yourself in the thrilling world of trading cards and collectibles at eBay Canada’s booth.

The epic eBay booth will feature a live and interactive Lego build, a claw machine with coupon prizes, cosplayers, a scavenger hunt, games, a seller zone, and lots more fun.

As the world’s most vibrant online marketplace, passionate fans and collectors flock to eBay.ca daily to discover an extensive and ever-evolving selection of trading cards and collectibles.

With this in mind, let’s take a look at some of the hottest collectibles and trading card categories on eBay Canada to get you amped for Edmonton Expo.

Pokémon cards

If you grew up in the early 2000s, you’ll remember the Pokémon craze. From trading cards on the school playground to watching the anime after class, we couldn’t get enough. Turns out that craze never really went away!

Pokémon remains one of the most popular trading card categories on eBay today. In fact, Pokémon cards were searched more than 3,000 times an hour on the marketplace in 2022.

Star Wars collectibles

Globally, Star Wars collectibles saw double-digit search growth on eBay from 2021 to 2022. Following the success of The Mandalorian, Grogu (aka Baby Yoda) quickly became a fan-favourite character, and sales of Grogu collectibles increased nearly 300% from 2020 to 2022.

When Mandalorian viewers were first introduced to Bo-Katan in October 2020, searches for her collectibles on eBay spiked nearly 500% the following month.

Funko Pops

Funko Pops represent characters from an endless variety of movies, TV shows, video games, and comic books — so it’s not hard to see why they’re so popular.

eBay is Funko’s favourite shop for resale Pops! Funko and eBay are committed to supporting the collecting community and ensuring product authenticity. In fact, “Funko” was searched on eBay globally about 13,000 times per hour in 2022.

Magic: The Gathering cards

Magic: The Gathering is one of the most popular fantasy board games in the world. Players build their own unique decks, drawing from an ever-expanding universe of cards — many of which are bought, sold, and traded on eBay.

In 2022, a Magic: The Gathering card was sold by a Canadian on eBay for $40,800. This sought-after card was the Black Lotus Unlimited Edition Magic: The Gathering BGS 9. Released in 1993, it’s estimated that only 1,100 Black Lotus cards were ever printed.

For those looking to start or grow a side hustle, eBay provides a convenient and secure platform for individuals to sell their collections with little hassle.

Plus, with the newly launched eBay Authenticity Guarantee, Canadians can shop with confidence when purchasing high-value single ungraded trading cards. This guarantee is at no cost to the buyer or seller and ensures that the cards are exactly as described and ordered

Want to learn more about the world of collectibles? Visit the eBay Canada booth at Edmonton Expo in the Edmonton Expo Centre this weekend, or browse eBay Canada’s collectibles here.

eBay Canada’s booth — Edmonton Expo

When: September 15 to September 17

Where: #3322, Halls E – H, Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118 Ave NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Starting at $33 — Available here