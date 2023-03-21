Ski for FREE right now with a deal at the Fairmont in Jasper

You can hit the slopes in Jasper for free with a wicked deal being put on by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge right now.

Running until April 30, 2023, the enchanting hotel is offering up the Jasper Ski for Free perk that includes:

Two nights’ accommodation in a Fairmont room

Daily breakfast for two adults (gratuities and surcharges included)

Two adult ski lift tickets for Marmot Basin

The deal is starting from CND$429 per person, based on double occupancy in a Fairmont room. Rates are subject to change depending on hotel availability and do not include taxes.

Blackout dates for the Jasper Ski for Free package are April 7 to 9, 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge (@fairmontjpl)

The package must be booked as a two-night stay. Children’s passes are not included in this package and can be purchased separately at the ski hill.

If you are tuckered out from the hill and got some time to still do some extra outdoor exploring, we highly recommend doing an ice walk through Maligne Canyon. It’s a must!