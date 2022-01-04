Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton as arctic air returns

Bundle up, Edmonton. The chilly arctic air has returned to our city, with Environment Canada issuing an extreme cold warning.

The federal weather agency says prolonged extreme cold wind chill values between -40ºC and -50ºC are set to continue until this weekend.

You might also like: Alberta pushes back school reopening to January 10 as COVID-19 cases spike

630,000 Canadians are getting surprise cheques in the mail

Alberta cuts COVID-19 quarantine rules from 10 days to 5

The forecast for Edmonton this week is very brisk, until we reach Sunday with a warmer high of -9ºC.

Environment Canada adds that risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter.

They suggest you cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables and remember if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.