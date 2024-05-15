Ex-Oilers tough guy Hendricks has become an AHL GM

A former Edmonton Oilers fan favourite has officially become a general manager in the AHL.

In a news release sent out today, the Minnesota Wild announced changes to their AHL affiliate, the Iowa Wild. Among those changes was replacing former GM Michael Murray with ex-Oilers tough guy Matt Hendricks, who had been serving as the team’s assistant director of player development since 2019.

This is the 42-year-old’s first opportunity in the GM’s chair.

NEWS: The #MNWild today announce promotions within the Hockey Operations Department. Matt Hendricks has been promoted to General Manager of the Iowa Wild.https://t.co/BkALfn2wzG — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) May 15, 2024

Between 2008 and 2019, Hendricks played in the NHL for 11 years. Four of those years were with the Oilers, where his hard-nosed play and affable personality earned him the status of a favourite among the fanbase.

He first arrived in Edmonton in 2014 in a trade that saw goaltender Devan Dubnyk go to the Nashville Predators. While an Oiler, Hendricks notched 20 goals and 38 points in 214 games, along with 245 penalty minutes.

While known more for his ability to throw fists than scoring, the one offensive area that Hendricks did thrive in was in the shootout, where he used a move called ‘The Paralyzer” to fool opposing goaltenders.

Another moment that fans of his time with the Oilers should remember is when he blocked a shot from Dallas Stars defender Alex Goligoski and dented the piece of equipment that protects the most vulnerable of spots.

Before arriving in the Alberta capital, Hendricks played with the Colorado Avalanche, Washington Capitals and Nashville Predators. He would eventually leave the Oilers in the summer of 2017 as he signed with the Winnipeg Jets.

Hendricks signed his final NHL contract with his hometown Wild in 2018 before eventually being traded back to Winnipeg that season, where he would finish his career.

Perhaps this is the beginning of a new career in hockey management for the former tough guy, with a road that could eventually lead to him taking over an NHL team one day. Only time will tell.