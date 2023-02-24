9 amazing events to check out in Edmonton this March

We are very slowly creeping toward the beginning of spring and it’s shaping up to be a busy month in Edmonton.

It’s been a full year now since virtually all pandemic restrictions were lifted in the province, and all the events you know and love are back in their full and glorious capacity.

This month, Edmonton will be the epicentre of Canadian music royalty with the Juno Awards and will host an incredible number of festivals and expos. Here is a list of some of the best things happening in the city this March.

What: This event features over 500 beers from 100 breweries, along with spirits and food. With various attractions like the Brew Master Seminars, Cooking with Beer Seminars, Distillery District, delicious food, entertainment, and support for charitable causes, you can also enjoy a variety of ciders, meads, and other beverages.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre — 7515 118th Avenue

When: March 10 to March 11

Cost: $29.99 for a day pass

What: This festival is in its 11th year and celebrates theatre and multidisciplinary arts at various venues in Old Strathcona. Enjoy a diverse range of entertainment and inspiration, including theatre, music, dance, comedy, visual art, spoken word, workshops, design, and more, all showcasing talented women artists.

Where: Venues in Old Strathcona

When: March 2 to 12

Cost: Varies

What: Check out this free opportunity to meet, interact, and take photos with Juno-nominated and award-winning artists!

Where: Centre Stage – West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street

When: March 12 from 1 pm to 3 pm

Cost: Free

What: We’re pretty lucky to have such a diverse range of incredible food in Edmonton, especially in our downtown core! Check out dozens of meal deals from some of the city’s best restaurants.

Where: Various restaurants in downtown Edmonton

When: March 15 to 26

Cost: Varies

What: It’s a great time to be a beer lover in Edmonton with the return of the Edmonton International Beerfest. Enjoy live music, workshops, local cuisine, and even take in some classes at this awesome festival.

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre — 9797 Jasper Avenue

When: March 24 to 25

Cost: Tickets start at $27.53

What: Tired of your space and need a little inspiration? As spring approaches, get a chance to see some of the most innovative and attractive home and garden designs. No matter where you live, this event has something for everyone, including DIY projects and ways to make small changes in your home.

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

When: March 23 to 26

Cost: $14

What: It’s time to leave your swamp and set out on an adventure because a Shrek-themed rave is coming to Edmonton, and it’ll have you shouting “DONKEY!” all night long.

Where: Union Hall — 6240 99th Street NW

When: March 25

Cost: Tickets start at $27.43

What: The Oilers play at home A LOT this month, which is great because it’s almost playoff season and the Oilers are in a decent position to win it all. Head over to Rogers Place and check out the boys in action.

Where: Rogers Place

When: Various dates throughout March

Cost: Varies

What: It’ll be an especially busy time in Edmonton with the onslaught of Juno-mania. In addition to being Canada’s premiere music awards ceremony, acts including Tate McRae and Nickelback will perform at the Junos.

Where: Rogers Place

When: March 13 at 6 pm

Cost: Tickets start at $85.30