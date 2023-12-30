The Edmonton Oilers might not have forward Evander Kane in the lineup for tonight’s game against the LA Kings.

Veteran Sportsnet reporter Mark Spector shared on social media this afternoon that the 32-year-old power forward is dealing with a groin issue that might keep him from playing.

Hearing Kane is nursing a groin issue. Questionable for tonight. https://t.co/b1cvWdl9pb — Mark Spector🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@SportsnetSpec) December 30, 2023

Kane not playing against the Kings would make sense. The Oilers called up forward Raphael Lavoie from the AHL on an emergency basis earlier in the day but did not specify why it was an emergency. Kane being injured would constitute the team making an emergency call-up.

It hasn’t been easy sledding for Kane over the past few weeks. The former 30-goal scorer was demoted down to the third line and has only a single goal in his last seven games. This is very different from his 17 points in 15 games from October 29 to November 30.

This will require the Oilers to make a few adjustments to their bottom six. Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch has confirmed that Lavoie will play on the team’s fourth line next to James Hamblin. It’s probably safe to say Adam Erne will round out that line.

On the third line, Connor Brown will most likely be promoted, with Derek Ryan centring and Mattias Janmark flipping to the left wing if Kane can’t go. However, Knoblauch could opt for a different configuration come game time.

As for the rest of the lineup, it doesn’t appear there will be any changes to the top half of Edmonton’s forward lines. Defensive pairs also appear to remain static, and Stuart Skinner is expected to get the start in goal for the Oilers.

Tonight’s matchup will be the first time these two teams have met since the Oilers eliminated the Kings in six games during the 2023 playoffs.

Puck drop is set for 8 pm MT on Hockey Night in Canada.