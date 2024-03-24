Evander Kane will not be in Oilers lineup against Senators

The Edmonton Oilers will be without forward Evander Kane for tonight’s tilt against the Ottawa Senators.

Head coach Kris Knoblauch told the media this afternoon that the 32-year-old power forward will not be suiting up for the team tonight due to a maintenance day. TSN’s Claire Hanna says that Knoblauch called this a “coaching decision”.

Knoblauch says this was a "coaching decision" and that it was "right for the long run."

It has been a season chocked full of ups and downs for Kane. He has 21 goals on the season, but he has recorded no goals in his last 16 outings. The team has seemingly tried everything they can to jumpstart the veteran, trying him out in different spots including on the third and first line, but the offensive woes are continuing.

It seemed like frustrations started to creep into both his and the Oilers’ game last night in Toronto, as cameras picked up what appeared to be a spirited conversation on the bench between Kane and Leon Draisaitl.

EDM TOR G68. March 23, 2024. Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl argue on the bench.

In his place, Derek Ryan will make his return to the lineup after sitting out the last two games. According to OilersTV’s Tony Brar, Ryan will play on the team’s fourth line alongside Connor Brown and Sam Carrick.

Adam Henrique will jump onto the second line with Drasaitl and Warren Foegele while Ryan McLeod will act as the team’s third-line centre with Mattias Janmark and Corey Perry.

The top line of Ryan Nugent-Hopkins-Connor McDavid-Zach Hyman will be reunited.

Oilers lines & pairings in Ottawa: RNH – McDavid – Hyman

Henrique – Draisaitl – Foegele

Janmark – McLeod – Perry

Brown – Carrick – Ryan Ekholm – Bouchard

Nurse – Desharnais

Kulak – Ceci Pickard

Calvin Pickard is confirmed to get the start tonight as Stuart Skinner was between the pipes in last night’s loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Gametime is set for 4 pm MT.