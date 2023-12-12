Several taken to hospital after two collisions involving ETS vehicles

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) officials say they take the safety of all passengers, motorists, cyclists, and staff seriously after two separate accidents occurred on transit vehicles earlier today.

At around 10:15 this morning, an ETS bus with passengers onboard was travelling south on 170th Street, approaching the Yellowhead overpass, when a fully loaded dump truck attempting to turn left crashed into the bus path.

Alberta Health Services said that six people were taken to hospital by EMS, one in serious but non-life threatening condition, and five with non-life-threatening injuries.

“We take the safety of our passengers and staff seriously. We appreciate the assistance of emergency services staff who responded to the collision, and we will support EPS in their investigation,” said Ryan Birch, director of operations, ETS.

Pedestrian hit by train at Bonnie Doon LRT Station

AHS says one person was taken to hospital in “stable, non-life threatening condition” earlier today after being hit by a Valley Line Southeast train near Bonnie Doon Station at 82nd Avenue and 83rd Street.

At around 11:10 am, ETS said a northbound train “made contact with a pedestrian” near the Bonnie Doon stop, temporarily suspending service on the line. Police described the injuries as “minor.”

ETS says Route 73 was used as support during the disruption until service resumed at around 12:30 pm.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the person involved, as well as the other riders and staff involved in this incident. The City and TransEd are working together to investigate the incident.”