Edmonton Elks finally making the switch to quarterback Tre Ford

The struggling Edmonton Elks appear to finally be changing their quarterback for their upcoming game versus the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji was the first to report on this, sending a message on X last night.

Hearing that Tre Ford is expected to start this week vs #Riders. #Elks back on the practice field Wednesday pic.twitter.com/pCf0crIZtb — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 30, 2024

After going just 4-14 a season ago, the Elks have been every bit as bad in 2024, failing to pick up a win through their first seven outings of the season. There are plenty of reasons for their struggles, but quarterback play hasn’t helped.

Veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who has started every game for the Elks this season, has thrown for 1,788 yards, while his touchdown to interception ratio is a measly 9-7.

While many Elks fans have been hoping to see Tre Ford start for several weeks, this past weekend’s 44-28 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats was when discussion really picked up. Bethel-Thompson struggled tremendously, throwing for just 85 yards along with an interception before being replaced by Ford.

The Elks offence seemed to be sparked by Ford, completing 10 of his 15 passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 19 yards on three carries.

Ford found himself in a similar position last season, making his first start for the Elks when their record was 0-8. He wound up starting all 10 remaining games, putting together a 4-6 record with 2,069 passing yards. He had 12 passing touchdowns to six interceptions, while also rushing for 622 yards.

Why this change didn’t happen sooner is somewhat of a head-scratcher. Ford still has plenty of potential at just 26 years old, whereas Bethel-Thompson is nearing the end of his career at the age of 36.

The Elks will take on the 5-2 Roughriders this Saturday at Mosaic Stadium. The two teams went head-to-head in the opening week of the season, with the Roughriders winning by a 29-21 final. Saturday’s match is set to begin at 5 pm MT.