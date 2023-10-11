There will be fewer seats to choose from for fans heading to Edmonton Elks games next season.

The team announced on Wednesday morning that they would be closing the upper bowl of Commonwealth Stadium for the entirety of the 2024 CFL season.

We're bringing fans closer to the action next season to rebuild home field advantage & enhance the atmosphere at Commonwealth Stadium. NEWS | Elks closing upper bowl in 2024 ➡️ https://t.co/9flPHLEmId#OurTeamOurCity #GoElks #CFL pic.twitter.com/rw8CtlInvW — Edmonton Elks (@GoElks) October 11, 2023

In a release, the Elks say that the team was motivated to make this change in an attempt to liven up the fan experience at games.

“Closing the upper bowl is key to enhancing the game day atmosphere and rebuilding our home-field advantage by bringing our fans closer to the action,” said Rick LeLacheur, the President and CEO of the Elks. “With a capacity of over 31,000 in the lower bowl next season, Commonwealth Stadium will still have one of the largest capacities in the CFL.

“We’re confident that the combination of improved play on the field and a better atmosphere will create one of the most enjoyable game day experiences in the league.”

This is the latest change that the Elks have implemented as they try to lure in more spectators. According to an unofficial online CFL database, the lowly Elks have averaged an announced attendance of 25,019 fans at home games this season, which is less than half the stadium’s capacity.

There is a chance the Elks will open some sections of the upper bowl, but only if ticket sales demand it.

The Elks have gone through another disappointing year. The club started the season with nine straight losses. They then handed the ball to quarterback Tre Ford, who has helped the team go 4-2 after the losing streak.

There are just two more games left in the Elks season. The last home game is set for Friday against the Montreal Alouettes before they close things out in Winnipeg on October 20.