Paddleboarder dies at lake in Elk Island National Park
The RCMP has recovered the body of a paddleboarder that had been missing since Saturday at Astotin Lake at Elk Island National Park.
On Monday just after noon, Parks Canada along with its cadaver dog and a provincial dive team recovered the body of the 42-year-old missing male paddleboarder from Astotin Lake.
The paddleboarder was reported missing late Saturday afternoon after a fellow paddleboarder lost sight of the other.
“Fort Saskatchewan RCMP sends their condolences to those affected by this tragedy,” police stated in a news release.
The Astotin Lake area remains closed. Park users are encouraged to check the Important Bulletins section of Elk Island National Park on the Parks Canada website for updates on the closure.
Mounties say the Astotin Lake area remains closed and park users are encouraged to check the Important Bulletins section of Elk Island National Park on the Parks Canada website for updates on the closure.