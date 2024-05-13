Ekholm joins Coffey in Oilers history books with unique playoff stat

The Edmonton Oilers did not get the result they wanted in Game 3 of their series against the Vancouver Canucks last night, but defenceman Mattias Ekholm continued his torrid scoring streak.

With a goal in the first period of the game, the hulking Swede picked up his third of the playoffs and now has a goal in each of the series’ first three games. He now leads the way in goals from the Oilers blueline, surpassing Evan Bouchard, who is sitting at two.

Ekholm now becomes the first Oilers defenceman to ever score in three consecutive playoff games since Paul Coffey did so 39 years ago in 1985.

Sportsnet’s Jack Michaels was the first to observe the accomplishment on social media.

Ekholm first Oiler defenceman since 1985 (Coffey) to score in three consecutive playoff games. — Jack Michaels (@EdmontonJack) May 13, 2024

Ekholm will have to keep his scoring up if he hopes to sit alone with the longest playoff scoring streak in Oilers history. Though he joins Coffey in the record books, the legendary offensive defenceman holds the record, scoring goals in five consecutive playoff games in the first two rounds of the 1983 playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets and Calgary Flames.

The scoring streak should come as a surprise to both Ekholm and the Oilers faithful. The 6-foot-5 Swede is known more for his defensive and physical play than for his offensive output, but that has been the trend this year.

Ekholm picked up career-highs in goals (11) and points (45) this season and has already matched his career-high in goals in a single playoff year. He also scored three goals with the Nashville Predators in their 2016 Stanley Cup run.

The Oilers will need all the scoring they can get if they want to claw themselves back into this series. Vancouver was able to steal away Game 3 by a score of 4-3 despite Edmonton doubling up the Canucks in shots by a margin of 45-18.

We’ll see if Ekholm can manage a goal in four straight when Game 4 goes on Tuesday night.