The Edmonton Wildlife Festival is back with a special ambassador this year

An exciting and educational festival celebrating our wild neighbours is back for another year, with a special ambassador to the event.

WILDNorth is hosting the Edmonton Wildlife Festival at Queen Mary Park on September 9.

In addition to tons of fantastic local vendors, live music, games and crafts, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to view presentations, learn more about northern Alberta’s wildlife, and meet WILDNorth’s education ambassador, a common raven named Corby.

WILDNorth, formerly the Wildlife Rehabilitation Society of Edmonton, is Northern Alberta’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation organization. The group provides care to injured and orphaned wildlife while also educating communities on humanely coexisting with wildlife.

Its Edmonton Wildlife Hospital offers a treatment room, on-site radiology, surgery and short-term hosing with a team of veterinarians, RVTs and staff to provide immediate critical care and stabilization.

At the Parkland County Rehabilitation Centre, WILDNorth provides flight pens, pools, housing, and long-term rehabilitation for its wild patients through the recovery process.

Since 1989, the organization has helped more than 40,000 birds and small mammals receive proper medical treatment, with the ultimate goal of returning them to their natural habitat.

The festival on September 9 will be free to attend, with donations encouraged to take part in some activities. All donations go directly toward WILDNorth as it continues to rescue, treat, and release injured and orphaned wildlife.

Spend a day having fun with friends and family and help wildlife at the same time! If you are more of the athletic type, the WILDRun, a five or two-kilometre fundraiser walk/run, is taking place next to the festival site.

When: Saturday, September 9 from 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Queen Mary Park — 10844 117th Street, Edmonton