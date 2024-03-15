Weather whiplash: Edmonton set to hit 18°C this weekend, then it'll snow

Be sure to get out and enjoy the sun this weekend because Edmonton is set to experience a short-lived warm spell followed by days of flurries.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is predicting a hot and sunny weekend. While Friday and Saturday will see similar conditions, with highs of 11°C, Sunday’s high of 18°C will have things feeling closer to summer, though it won’t last long.

Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures come down a bit, and another blast of winter will arrive in the city Tuesday night with a chance of flurries and a low of -8°C.

The chilliest point of the week will come on Wednesday, with the overnight low dipping to -14°C. But hey, that’s spring in Alberta for you!

So, get out and enjoy the T-shirt weather while you can! And hopefully, you haven’t swapped out your winter tires yet!