Bundle up: Edmonton is about to see a 31°C temperature drop

The warm weather that has hugged Edmonton this week is about to say goodbye, with a big temperature drop on the way for the city.
Most of the work week has been above zero, with highs of 4°C and even 6°C on tap from today until Thursday, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Things then take a turn starting on Friday, with the daytime high dropping down to -6°C with periods of snow.
The blast of cold air really sinks in over the weekend, with daytime highs in the mid and low teens and an overnight low of -24°C for Saturday and -25°C for Sunday.
When you look at Thursday’s high of 6°C and Sunday’s overnight low of -25°C, that’s a staggering 31°C temperature drop in a few days. Back to winter living we go!