It's expected to be nearly 20ºC in Edmonton this week

Temperatures are looking pretty summer-y this week, but don’t put away your rain coats just yet, Edmonton. It sounds like some more wet weather is coming our way still.

It’s 14ºC in the city right now, and a high of 17ºC is in the forecast for this afternoon, with risk of a thunderstorm.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures drop as low as 2ºC overnight, and there’s a chance of showers before Wednesday dawns bright and sunny. A high of 19ºC is expected by Wednesday afternoon, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Thursday is predicted to see a high of 19ºC and a mix of sun and clouds again, and heading into the weekend, Friday looks pretty nice, too. A chance of showers and 18ºC are in the cards for the final day of the work week.

Saturday is forecast to be 16ºC with another chance of showers, and Sunday’s weather looks similar with a high of 16ºC and more showers, bringing two to four millimetres of precipitation to Edmonton.

Moving into the following week, next Monday is predicted to see some showers as well, and a high of 15ºC. Tuesday is expected to be rainy and 11ºC, with about five millimetres of moisture in the forecast.

The city needs the rain, but let’s hope Edmonton sees some sunnier weekend days and saves the precipitation for the work week.