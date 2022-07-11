The heat is ON: It could feel like 34° around Edmonton this week

The heat of summer is set to arrive this week around Edmonton and it could feel like 34°C tomorrow. Grab your sunglasses and that sunscreen!

The week is filled with sunshine, according to Environment Canada and while the temperatures are mainly in the high 20s, the humidex will only make the temperatures soar even higher.

The weather agency says the humidex will be in the 28° to 34° range over the next couple of days, with a UV index of 8, or very high.

Wednesday looks to be the only day where temperatures retreat slightly, with some stunning weather on tap for Friday and Saturday in YEG. We love to see it!

How to prepare for hot weather:

If you do not have air conditioning at home, find an air-conditioned spot close by where you can cool off on hot days. Consider places in your community to spend time such as movie theatres, libraries, community centres, or shopping malls.

Check that you have a working fan. If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works.

Shut windows and close curtains or blinds during the day’s heat to block the sun and prevent hotter outdoor air from coming inside. Open doors and windows when it is cooler outside to move that cooler air indoors.