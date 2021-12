Winter is here: Cold, snowy weather forecast for Edmonton this week

It looks like Edmonton is in for a white Christmas this year, with the weather forecast calling for snow and freezing temperatures all week.

After an unseasonably nice fall season with very little snow across most of Alberta, we were starting to wonder whether there would be any of the white fluffy stuff for the holidays, but we didn’t need to worry – winter has arrived.

The chilliest season of the year officially began yesterday, and the weather in Edmonton is following suit, just in time for Christmas.

Winter Solstice marks the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere

According to Environment Canada, it’s currently -6ÂșC in Edmonton, feeling like -10ÂșC with the windchill, and the city is expected to see periods of snow throughout Wednesday.

Thursday is forecast to be -10ÂșC with flurries, and it’s only going to get colder from there.

After dropping down to -24ÂșC overnight, Friday is forecast to reach a high of -17ÂșC with a mix of sun and clouds. Christmas Eve night will see temperatures of -31ÂșC with a chance of flurries.

For Christmas Day on Saturday, Edmonton is predicted to hit a high of -20ÂșC with a mix of sun and cloud, providing the perfect opportunity to snuggle up by the fire with a glass of eggnog or a mug of hot chocolate.

Boxing Day will be slightly chillier, and a high of -22ÂșC and a 30% chance of flurries is in the forecast, dropping down to -33ÂșC overnight.

The week after Christmas doesn’t look like it’s starting off any warmer, with a high of -23ÂșC expected on Monday and -24ÂșC on Tuesday. Both days are predicted to see a mix of sun and cloud.

It sounds like it’s going to be a great week to stay cozy indoors and enjoy plenty of holiday rest and relaxation. Stay warm, YEG!