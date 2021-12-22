Winter is here: Cold, snowy weather forecast for Edmonton this week

It looks like Edmonton is in for a white Christmas this year, with the weather forecast calling for snow and freezing temperatures all week.

After an unseasonably nice fall season with very little snow across most of Alberta, we were starting to wonder whether there would be any of the white fluffy stuff for the holidays, but we didn’t need to worry – winter has arrived.

The chilliest season of the year officially began yesterday, and the weather in Edmonton is following suit, just in time for Christmas.

Winter Solstice marks the first day of winter in the northern hemisphere

According to Environment Canada, it’s currently -6ºC in Edmonton, feeling like -10ºC with the windchill, and the city is expected to see periods of snow throughout Wednesday.

Thursday is forecast to be -10ºC with flurries, and it’s only going to get colder from there.

After dropping down to -24ºC overnight, Friday is forecast to reach a high of -17ºC with a mix of sun and clouds. Christmas Eve night will see temperatures of -31ºC with a chance of flurries.

For Christmas Day on Saturday, Edmonton is predicted to hit a high of -20ºC with a mix of sun and cloud, providing the perfect opportunity to snuggle up by the fire with a glass of eggnog or a mug of hot chocolate.

Boxing Day will be slightly chillier, and a high of -22ºC and a 30% chance of flurries is in the forecast, dropping down to -33ºC overnight.

The week after Christmas doesn’t look like it’s starting off any warmer, with a high of -23ºC expected on Monday and -24ºC on Tuesday. Both days are predicted to see a mix of sun and cloud.

It sounds like it’s going to be a great week to stay cozy indoors and enjoy plenty of holiday rest and relaxation. Stay warm, YEG!