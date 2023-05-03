Edmonton and Las Vegas mayors trade jabs, agree to Oilers-Knights bet

It appears the stakes in the Oilers vs. Golden Knights playoff series have just been taken up a notch.

As Edmonton Oilers and Las Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman challenged Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to a friendly wager, but not before throwing in a quick jab.

“You’ll look great in gold, Mayor!” Goodman wrote in a tweet.

Looking forward to a great series between @GoldenKnights & @EdmontonOilers. Let’s make a friendly bet, @AmarjeetSohiYEG @YEGMayorOffice. Losing mayor wears winning team’s sweater at a council meeting & posts to social media. You’ll look great in gold, Mayor! @CityOfLasVegas… pic.twitter.com/jmzTtayG1b — Carolyn G. Goodman (@mayoroflasvegas) May 3, 2023

The bet was quickly accepted by Sohi, who is pretty confident Edmonton will take this series.

With the @EdmontonOilers moving into Round 2 of the @NHL playoffs against the @GoldenKnights, it seems fitting that we challenge @mayoroflasvegas Carolyn Goodman to a friendly wager. We’ve agreed that the Mayor of the losing city of this series will purchase and wear the winning… pic.twitter.com/JQ8E9xfAJd — Amarjeet Sohi (@AmarjeetSohiYEG) May 3, 2023

The rules of the bet state that the mayor of the losing team’s city will purchase and wear the winning team’s gear to an upcoming city council meeting, according to the Tweets.

“We just KNOW that Mayor Goodman will look great in orange. 😏” Sohi wrote.

The Oilers are favourites to win Round 2 of their playoff series against the Golden Knights. MoneyPuck.com is giving Edmonton a 65.6% chance of winning this series, while the Golden Knights have a 15.9% chance.

Cup chances as of Wednesday after Seattle and Florida win https://t.co/RbnckCLHNP pic.twitter.com/i89DwPo2y8 — MoneyPuck.com (@MoneyPuckdotcom) May 3, 2023

Game 1 will take place in Las Vegas tonight at 7:30 pm, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 5 pm.