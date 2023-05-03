NewsSportsHockeyOilers

Edmonton and Las Vegas mayors trade jabs, agree to Oilers-Knights bet

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
May 3 2023, 10:18 pm
Edmonton and Las Vegas mayors trade jabs, agree to Oilers-Knights bet
@mayoroflasvegas/Twitter │ @AmarjeetSohiYEG/Twitter

It appears the stakes in the Oilers vs. Golden Knights playoff series have just been taken up a notch.

As Edmonton Oilers and Las Vegas Golden Knights prepare for Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Playoff series, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman challenged Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi to a friendly wager, but not before throwing in a quick jab.

“You’ll look great in gold, Mayor!” Goodman wrote in a tweet.

The bet was quickly accepted by Sohi, who is pretty confident Edmonton will take this series.

The rules of the bet state that the mayor of the losing team’s city will purchase and wear the winning team’s gear to an upcoming city council meeting, according to the Tweets.

“We just KNOW that Mayor Goodman will look great in orange. 😏” Sohi wrote. 

The Oilers are favourites to win Round 2 of their playoff series against the Golden Knights. MoneyPuck.com is giving Edmonton a 65.6% chance of winning this series, while the Golden Knights have a 15.9% chance.

Game 1 will take place in Las Vegas tonight at 7:30 pm, followed by Game 2 on Saturday at 5 pm.

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.