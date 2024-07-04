How these Edmonton startups are changing their industries with innovation

Edmonton entrepreneurs and founders are making waves in their respective industries, and the common factor is the drive for innovation.

For the city’s startups, the goal is not just to make it to the top of the game but also to change it. This includes using state-of-the-art cryogenics, cutting-edge artificial intelligence, and more.

Helping them on their journey is Edmonton Unlimited, which provides free programming and resources to help local companies tackle important challenges like the climate emergency, public health, and more.

“Our desire is to infuse entrepreneurship into our programming to provide founders with the real-life experiences of other entrepreneurs hand in hand with the important curriculum we deliver,” said Tom Viinikka, CEO of Edmonton Unlimited, to Daily Hive.

To spotlight their work, here are five Edmonton founders changing their industries with innovation.

Zero Point Cryogenics (ZPC) is Canada’s sole producer of dilution refrigerators for the quantum computing industry and research partners. Through Edmonton Unlimited’s Experts on Demand program, ZPC received business support and one-to-one coaching, which helped it reach numerous milestones in 2023.

This includes receiving $1.952 million in funding from Prairies Economic Development Canada, $3 million as part of a collaboration with the University of Waterloo, Carleton University, and Qubic as parts of the Innovation for Defence Excellence and Security (IDEaS), and securing a number of government and academic contracts.

C² helps shoppers become aware of how much carbon footprint their fashion and apparel items create with the help of their app. Amal Merali, CEO and founder, describes C² as “climate action led by conscious consumers,” working to educate consumers on the supply chain so they can make sustainable choices and reduce emissions.

Merali took part in several Edmonton Unlimited startup workshops in 2023, which helped her propel her business forward. C² was also named an industry Capstone Project at the University of Alberta the same year.

SpectraCann was co-founded in 2022 by CEO Leyla Kara and COO Anna Harb to revolutionize the on-site, rapid drug detection market. Using a breathalyzer powered by optical physics quantum technology, SpectraCann’s drug testing solution can detect multiple substances from a single breath sample and provide results in just 30 seconds.

The founders graduated from Alberta Catalyzer’s Velocity program and took home the People’s Choice Award at the Fall 2023 Northern Velocity Showcase. SpectraCann has also been accepted into the Alchemist X, TELUS Community Safety & Wellness Accelerator while completing their third prototype and working on securing their first capital raise.

UpRow uses artificial intelligence to assist newcomers with their transition to life in Canada. Created by founder Kelise Williams, UpRow is a “one-stop settlement solution” that provides services and personalized recommendations to users on topics like housing, legal procedures, employment, and building community connections.

UpRow has scored numerous accolades, including winning the BIPOC Women Founders in Tech and HerStory Story-pitch competitions and being named among the top 20 startups in Edmonton at the Startup TNT Investment Summit. Williams is also a graduate of Alberta Catalyzer’s Velocity program and received business support and one-to-one coaching from the Experts on Demand program.

Team CarePal is a comprehensive management app that aims to transform the family caregiving experience. CEO Cindy Sim founded the company in 2020 to help provide personalized resources to caregivers while helping them avoid burnout. Its key solutions include a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system to help organizations better coordinate care and an Employer Wellness Program to predict and stave off caregiver burnout.

Team CarePal launched their customer-facing app in 2023 and won the People’s Choice Award at Launch Party 14 held during Edmonton Startup Week. The Startup Program participant also received funding from Alberta Innovates and The National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program and participated in Edmonton Unlimited’s Experts on Demand program.

