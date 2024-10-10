TransportationUrbanized

Edmonton named a top partying city in Canada by Uber

Oct 10 2024, 12:00 pm
Diego Thomazini/Shutterstock

Edmonton can be pretty rowdy thanks to Oilers playoff runs and tons of concerts, and Uber has just ranked YEG as one of the top partying cities in Canada.

The ride-sharing service revealed in its annual Nightlife Index that Edmonton has landed in the top 10 partying cities in the country, coming in at #9.

The list is based on the average number of late-night trips (10 pm to 2 am) riders in each city take every month.

The top 10 partying cities in Canada according to Uber are:

  1. Toronto, Ontario
  2. London, Ontario
  3. Winnipeg, Manitoba
  4. Ottawa, Ontario
  5. Regina, Saskatchewan
  6. Halifax, Nova Scotia
  7. Vancouver, BC
  8. Kitchener-Waterloo, Ontario
  9. Edmonton, Alberta
  10. Hamilton, Ontario

Edmonton also landed on another list from Uber, coming in second place when it comes to cities with the most late-night alcohol orders in Canada, only being surpassed by Vancouver and followed by Calgary.

