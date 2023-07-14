You can fly from Edmonton to Tokyo next spring for less than $650
Jul 14 2023, 5:51 pm
There is a huge deal on roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Japan that will get you to the country for under $700.
According to YEG Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Edmonton to Tokyo, Japan, for as low as $637.
The only catch? You’ll have to make a stop in Calgary before heading to your final destination.
This deal is for April and May 2024.
You won’t run out of things to see and do in Tokyo, from the massive neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples, parks, and museums.
How to find and book this deal
- Go to FlightHub.
- Try any of the following date combinations:
Apr 5 to Apr 18, 25, or May 2
Apr 11 to Apr 22
Apr 12 to Apr 25, or May 2, 9
Apr 18 to Apr 29
Apr 19 to May 2, 9, or 16
Apr 26 to May 9, 16, or 23
May 2 to May 13
May 9 to May 20
May 3 to May 16, 23, or 30
May 10 to May 23, 30
May 16 to May 27
May 17 to May 23, 30
May 23 to Jun 3
- Enjoy!
With files from Peter Klein