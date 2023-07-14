You can fly from Edmonton to Tokyo next spring for less than $650

There is a huge deal on roundtrip flights from Edmonton to Japan that will get you to the country for under $700.

According to YEG Deals, you can fly roundtrip from Edmonton to Tokyo, Japan, for as low as $637.

The only catch? You’ll have to make a stop in Calgary before heading to your final destination.

This deal is for April and May 2024.

You won’t run out of things to see and do in Tokyo, from the massive neon-lit skyscrapers to historic temples, parks, and museums.

How to find and book this deal

Go to FlightHub. Try any of the following date combinations:

Apr 5 to Apr 18, 25, or May 2

Apr 11 to Apr 22

Apr 12 to Apr 25, or May 2, 9

Apr 18 to Apr 29

Apr 19 to May 2, 9, or 16

Apr 26 to May 9, 16, or 23

May 2 to May 13

May 9 to May 20

May 3 to May 16, 23, or 30

May 10 to May 23, 30

May 16 to May 27

May 17 to May 23, 30

May 23 to Jun 3 Enjoy!

With files from Peter Klein