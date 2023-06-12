SportsBasketball

Edmonton Stingers fan hits half-court shot to win free beer for a year

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
Jun 12 2023, 11:31 pm
@ED_Stingers/Twitter

An Edmonton Stingers basketball fan won’t go thirsty anytime soon, after hitting an incredible half-court shot at Saturday’s game.

Blyss Ward, who plays for NAIT’s women’s basketball team, drained the pressure-packed shot in front of an announced crowd of 3,995 people at the Edmonton Expo Centre. The second-year NAIT student won free beer for a year from Polar Park Brewing Company as part of the in-game contest.

 

“I was in complete shock I didn’t even process that I hit the shot at first,” the Beaumont, Alberta native said in a conversation with Daily Hive. “And then I got a whole lot of adrenaline and I was psyched.”

The crowd was pretty psyched, too, and the shot even had Stingers players standing and applauding for her.

A product of Strathcona Christian Academy, Ward has practiced half-court shots plenty of times, but draining the shot was anything but routine.

“I used to shoot them for fun a lot,” she said. “Definitely different after having not played for a while and using a men’s size basketball on a pro-sized court.”

The free beer for a year prize has made her just a little bit more popular with family and friends.

“I’ve already had a few inquiries from friends and family asking if I’m willing to share with them,” Ward said with a laugh. “I definitely will need help so I don’t mind sharing!”

The two-time champion Stingers are four games into their fifth season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League. Their next home game is Wednesday, June 14 at the Expo Centre.

